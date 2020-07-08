Zvishavane couple gets 5 years for drugs possession

SYDNEY NCUBE

ZVISHAVANE BUREAU





ZVISHAVANE- A Zvishavane couple’s quest for quick money has landed them behind bars after Magistrate Archie Wochiunga slapped them with five year jail terms for illegally possessing 35 kg of dagga.



Cliff Mutenda (33) popularly known as Wasu in drug dealing circles was sentenced today (Wednesday) together with his wife Reveti Mahati at Zvishavane Magistrates Court.

They were arrested after Police detectives found them in possession of 35kg dagga, 27x100 millimeters of bronclear syrup and 96x100 millimeters of novalyn syrup.



The couple was arrested after Police detectives received a tipoff that they were selling weed.

The detectives found the couple packaging weed into smaller sachets; a search was conducted and bronclear and novalyn syrups were discovered leading to their arrest.#MasvingoMirror#