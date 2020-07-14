Zimuto woman kills self, baby after dispute with hubby

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO – A 26-year old woman from Zimuto near Masvingo forced her one-year-old baby to drink poison before gulping the liquid herself and the two died within an hour of admission at Masvingo Provincial Hospital on Friday.

The Mirror is informed that Ruramai Mbombi of Nduru Village under Chief Zimuto took her own life following a squabble over dwindling finances with her husband Max Musariri (37).

The baby died at around 8am on Friday while the mother died at 9am after taking the poison the same day.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the case and urged families to solve disputes amicably by consulting the Police or church and local leadership.

The couple had the misunderstanding on Thursday evening and Musariri woke up at 5am on Friday morning after hearing his wife coughing outside the house.

Mbombi allegedly told Musariri that she had drunk poison and nothing could be done.

Musariri rushed Mbombi and the baby to Zimuto Clinic where they were transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital.#MasvingoMirror#