Zanu-PF losing candidate doing councilor’s duties in Gutu













SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

NEWS EDITOR

GUTU – A Zanu PF candidate who lost in the 2018 elections in Gutu Ward 34, Susan Samatanga is carrying out all council duties in the ward except attending full council meetings.

Samatanga made a coup on the elected MDC T councilor Wickliff Matindike and is responsible for all Social Welfare food and agricultural inputs distribution.

She meets all Government officials who come into the ward and has access to the District Development Co-ordinator at anytime which the MDC T councillor doesn’t have.

Samatanga confirmed the position and insisted to The Mirror that she is the legitimate councillor in the area because she was allegedly appointed by the Minister of State and Devolution for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira.

She told The Mirror that she has the backing of the District Development Co-ordinator (DDC) Chiedza Tafirei.

Matindike said he was barred from carrying out his duties as an elected councillor by the Social Welfare Department and the DDC.

Tafirei declined to comment and referred all questions to the Department of Social Welfare.

Gutu acting Welfare officer, Finish Zimbizi referred all questions to the Provincial Welfare Officer Stanislaus Sanyangowe.

Sanyangowe told The Mirror that Zimbizi personally oversaw the distribution of food in Ward 34 and there were no Zanu-PF officials involved.

Villagers who called The Mirror on condition of anonymity said Samatanga is tormenting people in the wards by favoring her supporters in the distribution of social welfare food.

Food rations for disabled people were being reduced by half in particular the 50kg of maize that each person gets per month and the difference is shared among Zanu PF supporters.

Efforts to get a comment from Chadzamira were futile as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Matindike confirmed the matter to The Mirror and said that he was barred from Social Welfare food aid distribution by Samatanga. He said social welfare food distribution always started with a Zanu PF meeting where opposition supporters are condemned.

Zanu PF provincial youth Chairman Brian Munyoro said his party regarded Samatanga as the legitimate councillor for Ward 34.#MasvingoMirror#