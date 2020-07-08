US$170k needed for Mandava stadium completion

SYDNEY NCUBE

ZVISHAVANE BUREAU

ZVISHAVANE - Renovations and upgrades at FC Platinum’s Mandava Stadium are 80% complete and the stadium is set to be approved to host CAF matches in 2021, Parliamentary Portfolio committee on Sport has been told.

The stadium is only left with flood lights, expanding dressing rooms and a media centre with a budget of US$170 000 to complete the project.

Zvishavane Town Council Housing Director, Nhlanhla Ngwenya told the Rtd Major, Mathias Tongofa chaired parliamentary portfolio committee on Sport, Youth, Arts and Recreation during a tour of the stadium yesterday.

The portfolio committee came on a fact finding mission of the stadium.

Ngwenya said the project has been stalled by funding and the local authority is pleading for US$170 000 to complete the project.

“Mandava stadium is 80% complete and our main concern is on flood lights and expanding dressing rooms. Most of the work was done by Mimosa before they handed ownership back to us in 2018.

“We appeal to Central Government for assistance with the required USD$170 000 to complete the few things that are needed to have it homologated,” said Ngwenya.

The committee also heard that hotels in Masvingo are in jurisdiction for accommodation of visiting teams.

“We are going to see to it that funding for the project is unveiled. This stadium should be complete by 2021 and host CAF matches,” said Tongofa.

Ngwenya said US$75 000 will be used to purchase and install floodlights, $11 000 for building a viable media centre to host journalists and the completion of minor projects which are being done.

League winners FC Platinum have been using Barbourfields stadium for its CAF fixtures after Mandava was condemned.#MasvingoMirror#