US$1 700 pipes stolen from Buhera RDC





















DUMISANI CHAUKE

BUHERA – A security guard with Scarfbrooke Security has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for stealing 101×3 metre metal pipes worth US$1 677 from Buhera Rural District Council (BRDC).

Tatenda Nyeke (22) was guarding the council premises as his company has a contract with the local authority.

Murambinda Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai sentenced Nyeke last Friday.

Five months of the sentence were suspended on condition the accused does not commit a similar offense in the next five years.

The State represented by Tinashe Nyamuronga said Nyeke who is employeed as a security guard by Scarfbrooke was on night duty on May 12, 2020 guarding council premises. He acted in connivance with Blessing Magoo (24) and stole 101x3 metres of metal pipes and sold 25 and two of them to Mujakachi Munyaradzi and Tendai Hamadziripi respectively.

Only US$448, 20 worth of property was recovered.

Magoo who pleaded not guilty was remanded in prison to July 21, 2020.#MasvingoMirror#