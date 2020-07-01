Shurugwi gold panner rapes, murders victim























































Brighton Mahara.

ALVINA CHIWANIKA

Shurugwi – A Shurugwi gold panner who raped and murdered a tuck-shop keeper has been sentenced to life in prison by High court Judge Evangelista Kabasa.

The sentence on Brighton Mahara (38) from Shurugwi North Valley area was handed down last week at a High Court Circuit held in Gweru.

The State said that on January 6, 2019 Mahara proceeded to Village 14 Valley at night. He forcefully opened the door to the tuck-shop where Marvelous Dawurike was asleep and raped her.

He then collected all the groceries and marched her to a place where he struck her twice on the forehead before setting her body on fire.

Mahara was charged with murder, unlawful entry and rape.#MasvingoMirror#