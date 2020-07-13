Prominent gold panner on remand for murder killed in an accident







































The late Willard Mugadza.

ALVINA CHIWANIKA

Shurugwi – A prominent Shurugwi gold panner and businessman Willard Mugadza who was on remand for allegedly killing his worker died on the sport when his top-of-the-range Toyota Hilux overturned several times as he was travelling from Lalapanzi to Gweru last week.

Mugadza popularly known as 'Widzo' allegedly hired thugs who stripped naked and tied to a tree two of his workers he suspected of stealing gold worth. The workers were tortured and heavily assaulted until one of them, Fibian Mabhugu died.

The other one was admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

The incident happened earlier this year.

Sources said Mugadza was being driven by his driver Foster Machaya at 1130pm when the car overturned and killed both on the spot. A third person in the vehicle who is said to have got a lift from the two was injured and is admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Midlands Police spokesperson Joel Goko urged motorists not to travel at night. Police suspect that the driver of the vehicle was dozing off.

Goko dismissed rumours doing the round that the two saw an apparition of the dead worker before the driver lost control of the car.

Mugadza was described by Shurugwi residents as a vicious man.#MasvingoMirror#