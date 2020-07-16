Private schools to be deregistered over lockdown - Minister





















Cain Mathema.



Morris Bishi

Masvingo – The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is proceeding to deregister several private schools that resumed operations in defiance of lockdown, Minister Cain Mathema has said.

He told The Mirror in an interview that schools that flouted Government directive on the national re-opening of schools will be de-registered for 12 months.

Knowstics Group of Schools in Manicaland confirmed last week that they had reopened although there was a strict directive from the Government that schools would only open on July 28, 2020.

Mathema described such actions by the schools as lawlessness and greedy for money at the risk of the lives of innocent school children.

Schools were closed in March as part of measures by government to control the spread of coronavirus.

“All the private schools which opened classes in defiance of our directive will definitely be penalized. We will de-register them for 12 months. They endangered the lives of kids and the whole nation because of the love for money. My Ministry is in the process of compiling the list of schools which opened so that action will be taken against them” said Mathema.

Yesterday government deferred the reopening of schools in the wake of the country`s increasing cases of the novel coronavirus, which have surpassed the 1000 mark.#MasvingoMirror#