Notorious Chimanimani thief nabbed

ELLEN MLAMBO





CHIPINGE – Police has arrested a suspected notorious thief who gave Chimanimani businessmen sleepless nights by breaking into shops and stealing goods.





Taurai Chinyama (24) of Mukuhunga Village under Chief Mutambara in Chimanimani is facing six counts of unlawful entry.





Chipinge District Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Public Relations Officer, Detective Assistant Inspector Vincent Chikuvadze confirmed the arrest to The Mirror.





The theft occurred during the period extending from February 26, to June 10 this year and the suspect was arrested on July 6, leading to the recovery of some stolen property.





Chinyama broke into six business premises belonging to Kudakwashe Maoneke, Tendai Loveness Tavatya, Doreen Bhonyongwa, Farai Ndlovu, Yolanda Mushati and Tinarwo Makuyana.





Some of the goods were recovered after being sold to various people.





Chikuvadze warned members of the public against buying cell phones from individuals without proper verification.#MasvingoMirror.



