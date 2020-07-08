    • Latest News

    Wednesday, 8 July 2020
    Mwenezi women arrested for refusing to accept bond notes from cops

    NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIRAVONA

    MWENEZI-A Mwenezi canteen owner has been fined $200 after she refused to sell Sadza to Police officers who offered to pay using $5 bond notes last week.

    Shalati Siziba (47) appeared before Mwenezi Resident Magistrate Honesty Musiiwa yesterday for contravening section 3 (2) of Statutory Instrument 175 of 2008.

    The State said that Siziba was arrested by Police officers whom she had refused to sell sadza to after they offered to pay using $5 bond notes. The incident happened on July 4, 2020 at Valley Business Centre at around 3pm.

    In a separate incident, Sellina Mapopera (39) of Kavi Village under Chief Chitanga was also arrested for denying bond notes as a legal tender. Mapopera allegedly refused to accept $2 bond notes from Brilliant Mutasa who wanted to buy sadza.#MasvingoMirror#

    at 8.7.20
