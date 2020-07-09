Mwenezi RDC opens Bubi River Ranch clinic

Nurses attending to a patient at newly opened Bubi clinic

NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIRAVONA

MWENEZI- Mwenezi Rural District Council has opened Bubi River Ranch clinic in Ward 16, one of malaria hotspots in district.

The local authority renovated a former farm house at River Ranch and turned it into a clinic at a cost of $400 000. The new clinic has three nurses attending to patients.

Mwenezi RDC CEO Albert Chivanga told The Mirror that the clinic with 12 rooms whose construction started in 2017 was opened on Monday last week.

Ward 16 councilor Shongedzai Shoko said his people no longer have to walk long distance to access medical care. He also said the clinic will assist in fighting the spread of malaria as the ward is a hotspot.

The clinic was opened after the District Development Coordinator (DDC) Rosemary Chingwe complained over the delay in its opening.

“Bubi clinic is now functional with three health workers, more nurses are yet come. Ward 16 has a huge population and they no longer have to walk for long distance to access medical care,’’ said Chivanga. #MasvingoMirror#