Mwenezi RDC opens Bubi River Ranch clinic

Nurses attending to a patient at newly opened Bubi clinic
NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIRAVONA
MWENEZI-
Mwenezi Rural District Council has opened Bubi River Ranch clinic in Ward 16,
one of malaria hotspots in district.
The local authority renovated a former farm
house at River Ranch and turned it into a clinic at a cost of $400 000. The new
clinic has three nurses attending to patients.
Mwenezi RDC CEO Albert Chivanga told The
Mirror that the clinic with 12 rooms whose construction started in 2017 was
opened on Monday last week.
Ward 16 councilor Shongedzai Shoko said his
people no longer have to walk long distance to access medical care. He also
said the clinic will assist in fighting the spread of malaria as the ward is a
hotspot.
The clinic was opened after the District
Development Coordinator (DDC) Rosemary Chingwe complained over the delay in its
opening.
“Bubi
clinic is now functional with three health workers, more nurses are yet come. Ward
16 has a huge population and they no longer have to walk for long distance to
access medical care,’’ said Chivanga. #MasvingoMirror#
