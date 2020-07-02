Mwenezi man found dead after fight at traditional beer drink

























MWENEZI - Tapera Madzitire(36) from Tsumele Village under Chief Neshuro was found dead in the morning after a fight at a traditional beer drink the previous night.

Chief Neshuro said he was still to get the story.

The Mirror has established that the incident happened on 21 June 2020 at Bhukuvhani Village at Serina Shoko’s homestead.

Sources said Furusero Sithole and Prichard Shoko who both resides in Bhukuvhani village had some misunderstandings with Madzitire. They allegedly dragged him to the back of a round hut where they assaulted him.

The two later left and the deceased came to sleep near the fireplace where other clients were drinking from.

In the morning, Tapera Sithole who was sleeping next to the now deceased tried to wake him up and discovered that he had difficulties in breathing.

Police was alerted and the cops found the man dead on arrival. His head was swollen and he had bruises all over the body.

The suspects are at large.#MasvingoMirror#