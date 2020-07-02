Mwenezi GMB clerk in 15t of maize scam

    • Latest News

    MWENEZI – A Grain Marketing Board (GMB) clerk, Aleck Mazorodze Madyira has appeared before Resident Magistrate Honesty Musiiwa facing 8 counts of fraud.

    He is suspected to have swindled his employer of 303 bags or 15 tonnes of maize in a scam running from November 12, 2019 to February 17, 2020.

    Madyira’s responsibilities were to sell maize and capture information pertaining to the transactions carried at the depot.

    The State says Mazorodze fiddled with swipe slips and generated tax invoices he then used to collect the maize using fictitious names.

    The issue came out when some copies of swipe slips and tax invoices were recovered from gate books.

    Madyira is represented by Dereck Charamba of Hwacha and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners.

    He was granted $6 000 bail and ordered not to interfere with witnesses.#MasvingoMirror#

     

