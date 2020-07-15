Missing Masvingo person





































































Mbuya Mascline Chawira Kudezera.





Mirror Reporter

Masvingo - The Kudezera Family is looking for Mbuya Mascline Chawira Kudezera (71) who went missing from Rujeko in Masvingo on Saturday July 11, 2020.She is diabetic and may show signs of confusion and loss of memory.She disappeared at around 5pm and she was last seen wearing a pink doek, black and white jersey and black shoes.Anyone who has seen her can contact the nearest Police Station or Martha Maume on 0772 785 340 or Theresa Madzana on 0772 528 676.“Kindly assist by circulating this message so we can locate our beloved mother,” reads the statement from the family.#MasvingoMirror#