Meet Chipinge Times Editorial Team

She moved from The Mirror to San Marino in December last year and was moved to Chipinge to establish foundation for the launch of Chipinge Times. The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists acknowledged her trail blazing work in the media last year and offered her a 21-day study tour of Egypt.

Ellen has won the National Business Reporter of The Year at the National Journalistic and Media Awards. She won the Traffic Safety Reporter of The Year Awards twice and Female Community Reporter of the Year (YETT 2016)









































































Dumisani Chauke is Chipinge Times reporter based in Buhera. She is a media graduate from MSU and joined San Marino in February this year.





















































Tawanda Homba is the marketing executive for Chipinge Times. He has moved over to San Marino and has immense experience in both editorial and marketing since he did both at The Mirror.

Ellen Mlambo, a journalist who has won numerous media awards and the current editor of Two Nations will in addition edit Chipinge Times. Mlambo has relevant experience in the launch of newspapers as she is the founding Editor of Two Nations.She has also been responsible for the research of the project and was the lead person to Chipinge. She has already made a mark in Manicaland since she was posted to Chipinge in December last year.Mlambo is a media graduate from MSU and is about to complete her Masters with the same University. She joined The Mirror as a bureau chief in Chivhu in 2016 before she was promoted and posted to Beitbridge in 2018 to start and edit Two Nations.Patience Magora is the Chipinge Times reporter based in Chipinge. She also a media graduate from the MSU. She joined San Marino in December 2019.Mike Mandigora is the sub-editor for Chipinge Times. He joined San Marino in January. He is a Bsc Information Systems graduate from MSU.