MDC T activist remanded in prison

































Ephraim Mtombeni.

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO – One of the three MDC T activists involved in a high speed chase with security agents in Masvingo on Friday, Ephraim Mtombeni has been refused bail by Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu because he is considered a flight risk.

Mtombeni who is also programmes manager for Masvingo Centre for Research and Community Development (MACRAD) is facing charges of undermining President Mnangagwa.

He appeared in court yesterday and was remanded to July 13, 2020.

His lawyer Martin Mureri of Matutu Mureri Legal Practitioners told The Mirror that his client is appealing against the ruling at the High Court.

The State argued that Mtombeni who initially ran away from security agents after a high speed chase only surrendered to the Police in order to recover his Mazda Atenza that had been impounded. The State said Mtombeni would not have surrendered to the Police had it not been for the impounded car.

Mtombeni, MDC A national youth chairman Obey Sithole, and national organising secretary Godfrey Kurauone were cornered by Police in the CBD in Masvingo on Friday evening after they allegedly addressed commuters on the deteriorating economy. They were then involved in a high speed car chase.

They later abandoned their car and ran away on foot. Police is still looking for Kurauone and Sithole.

Mtombeni allegedly told the commuters that they were suffering in Zimbabwe because Mnangagwa and his children are looting the country’s resources.

The State was led by Malvern Mapako.#MasvingoMirror#

