MDC Organising Secretary in Court for undermining ED

MIRROR REPORTER





MASVINGO – MDC youth Organising Secretary and Masvingo Ward 4 councilor Godfrey Kurauone is appearing in court today facing charges of undermining President Mnangagwa.

Kurauone stands accused of undermining President Mnangagwa after he allegedly told commuters that they were suffering because Mnangagwa and his sons are looting.

He is represented by Martin Mureri of Matutu Mureri Legal Practitioners.

Kurauone’s accomplice in the matter, Ephraim Mtombeni was granted $1 000 bail at the High Court in Masvingo by Justice Neville Wamambo yesterday.

The incident happened some two weeks back at Glow Petroleum Service station; Kurauone was allegedly in hiding until he surrendered himself to the Police yesterday afternoon.