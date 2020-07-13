Mberengwa man kills colleague over a mug of beer





































ALVINA CHIWANIKA

Mberengwa – Police are looking for Zvinavashe Mahove from Chief Mazihofa’s area who severely assaulted and killed his colleague allegedly over a mug of beer.

Police want to interview Mahove over the incident which happened at Mutekedza Business Center last week. The deceased is Brighton Hove

Midlands Police spokesperson Joel Goko confirmed the case.

Goko said that the two were drinking from the same mug when they suddenly had a misunderstanding over the beer

“They had a misunderstanding while drinking beer at a tuck-shop. The accused assaulted the deceased with an unknown object several times on his head and kicked him with booted feet,” said Goko.

Goko urged members of the public to avoid violence in resolving their differences.#MasvingoMirror#