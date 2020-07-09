Masvingo rejects proposed Cyber bill

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO
MASVINGO –Scores of Masvingo residents have
rejected the proposed Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill calling it a sham
that should be scraped as it will be misused to monitor and crackdown on government’s
opponents, civil society and journalists alike.
The
residents said the bill gives too much power to POTRAZ by making it the Cyber Security
Centre and Data protection authority as it is under State influence and answers
to a cabinet minister.
They also said
the bill should also have a provision to protect whistleblowers.
The bill was hugely criticized during
a public hearing jointly held by the parliamentary portfolio committees on
Media, Information and Broadcasting Services, ICT and Currier, and the Senate's
Peace and Security committee at Mucheke Hall on Monday.
The hearing
was chaired by Mhangura MP Precious Chinhamo Masango.
Officials
from Potraz and Ministry of Information also attended the consultation.
“The bill
is a sham which will be used to crack down on civic society, Government’s
opposition and journalists. These groups will be kept under close scrutiny
because POTRAZ is a parastatal which answers to a minister. The Government of
the day will have no limits in violating personal data for its own use,” said one
speaker.
“Whistleblowers
are important in society. We need these people to be protected from their
superiors at the workplace and in society. Those in power are bound to
retaliate on these people. They can be dismissed from work, have their families
attacked or their houses burnt down for doing society a favor by exposing
corruption,” said another speaker.
Masango
said that all 16 national languages should be used on bill consultations to
include views from everyone.
Few
participants however, said Government does not have the resources or financial
muscle to establish an independent board to act as the data collection
authority and cyber security centre and Potraz should therefore become the centre.
They also
said the bill should be passed to curb the posting of indecent material as
accident victims’ pictures and false information. #MasvingoMirror.com
