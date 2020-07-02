Masvingo Poly intern still on the run

Edward Mapasure





Masvingo -Police are still looking for Edward Mapasure, an accounts intern at The Mirror who is on the run after allegedly stealing $3 422 from an Ecocash line.

Mapasure who was a student at Masvingo Polytechnic jumped over a two-meter security wall covered with razor wire when two cops from Masvingo Central Police Station came to collect him from The Mirror offices.

The incident happened on December, 13 2019.

Mapasure is a known criminal with an earlier conviction after he stole a laptop from a Good Samaritan who gave him a lift to school. He has a suspended three year sentence which he will automatically serve if he is convicted on this latest case.

Mapasure stays at Masvingise Business Centre where his mother runs a shop. Records obtained by the Police from Econet show the list of people that he sent the ecocash money to and this includes his mother a Ms Mlambo.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Police at Masvingo Central.












