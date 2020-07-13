Masvingo family looking for missing man





































Francis Shumba Singende



Mirror Reporter

Masvingo – The Singende family is looking for their father, Francis Shumba Singende who went missing in Masvingo on Sunday July 5, 2020.

Singende who suffers from memory lapses was last seen near Pangolin Shopping Centre in Mucheke, Masvingo.

He is 77 years old and was wearing a cream suit in this picture. He is 1.5m tall.

Anyone with information please contact the nearest Police station or the following numbers;

0782152142

0772365929

0773445625

0774599756

0719599756