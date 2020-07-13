    • Latest News

    Monday, 13 July 2020
    Home > Local News > Masvingo family looking for missing man

    Masvingo family looking for missing man











    Francis Shumba Singende

    Mirror Reporter

    Masvingo – The Singende family is looking for their father, Francis Shumba Singende who went missing in Masvingo on Sunday July 5, 2020.

    Singende who suffers from memory lapses was last seen near Pangolin Shopping Centre in Mucheke, Masvingo.

    He is 77 years old and was wearing a cream suit in this picture. He is 1.5m tall.

    Anyone with information please contact the nearest Police station or the following numbers;

    0782152142

    0772365929

    0773445625

    0774599756

    0719599756

    at 13.7.20
    Next
    This is the most recent post.
     Older Post
    • Comment on The Mirror
    • Facebook Comments

    0 comments:

    Post a comment

    Item Reviewed: Masvingo family looking for missing man Rating: 5 Reviewed By: http://www.masvingomirror.com/
    Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
    Scroll to Top