Masvingo City bolsters NBSZ in blood collection

Masvingo - Masvingo City Council has aided National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) Masvingo branch in blood collection by allowing it to freely use three of its public halls as blood collection centers.

Masvingo NBSZ Planning and Recruitment Officer Michael Chakoma told The Mirror that council offered them Mucheke, Rujeko and Chesvingo halls for use in blood collection.

He said that his organization has blood shortages as they traditionally got 75% of their donors from schools which are closed.

The move is one of the strategies being implemented by NBSZ to boost levels of the national blood bank.

“Masvingo City Council has allowed us to use three halls as blood collection centers. The project began today at Mucheke Hall.

“We used to get 75% of our donors from schools which are closed. Our team is working on weekly rotations and will be at Rujeko Hall next week

“We are urging people to visit our mobile donating centres to donate and boost the levels of our blood bank,” said Chakoma.#MasvingoMirror#