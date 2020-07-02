Masvingo Chinese shop arrested for rejecting bond notes

BEVERLY BIZEKI





MASVINGO – Police have arrested 11 traders in Masvingo for refusing to accept bond notes and coins.

Eight traders were arrested in the city and the other three were arrested at Ngundu Business Centre. One of the entities is a Chinese shop in the CBD popularly known as Cross Country.

The traders are being charged for contravening Section 3 (2) of Statutory Instrument 175 of 2008.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the arrests and said those arrested will appear in court soon. She urged people to report any business entity that rejects bond notes or coins.

Those arrested entities are Edwin Chanachimwe (Costharm Trading as Cross Country at 19 and 27 Herbert Chitepo Street), Josphat Radhu (Radhu Shop, Sisk), Struck Chikombe (The Place Shop, Mucheke), Emmanuel Tazvishaya (Manex Butchery), Susan Jakuvosi (Kwamai Anna Shop, Sisk), Ranganai Gonye (Mummy’s Kitchen, Mucheke) and Benjamin Chenziva (Farai Butchery, Mucheke).

Prisca Magiya (Kachidhende Fashion Shop), Patience Madzivire (Magomo Takeaway) and Tambirai Mhare (Mhoko Shop) were arrested at Ngundu Business Centre. #MasvingoMirror.



