I drive Ndarama High truck because the school owes me fuel – SDA chairman

Masvingo – Parents at Ndarama High School are up in arms with their long serving School Development Association (SDA) chairman, Ray Hove who drives around in the school’s state of the art Toyota Hilux D4D.

Hove confirmed to The Mirror that he drives the car and insisted he has a right to do so whenever the school driver is not there. He also said that he drove the vehicle because the school sometimes borrows his cars.

He said that the school also borrows his fuel and it still owes him some.

Masvingo Provincial Education Director Zedius Chitiga said categorically that it is wrong and illegal for a school chairman to drive school vehicles. He said that his office was going to investigate the matter.

The new school head Oddy Matongo said he found the arrangement there when he came into the school.

Hove has served Ndarama High as SDA chair for a record 12 years.

Fuming parents accused Hove of abusing his power. They expressed the fear that good governance was starting to falter at Ndarama, a school that has dominated O and A level results in the province for the past five years. They said the matter will be top of the agenda at the school’s AGM which has been suspended indefinitely because of Covid-19 lockdown.

“I drive the vehicle doing school business if the school driver is away. It belongs to parents and there is nothing wrong for me to drive it. I don’t use it for personal business since I have my own vehicles which the school usually borrows. They even borrowed fuel from me and they are yet to pay back” said Hove.

“There is no statute in the Ministry which allows that kind of behaviour. Institutional property should be used by the institution and schools must employ drivers. You did a very good job by informing us on what is happening and from now on my office will institute investigations into the issue” said Chitiga.#MasvingoMirror#