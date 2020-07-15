Harare-Beitbridge dualisation: US$2,5m quarry mine opens in Chivhu





























From left Marketing and sales director Oliver Chitambo and Chairman David Guo at the plant.

Nyasha Musambasi

Chivhu – Fegma Investments, a Harare-based company has established a US$2,5m quarry mine just outside Chivhu to supply aggregate stones for the Harare – Beitbridge Highway dualisation.

The project, one of the biggest in Chikomba District in many years is a joint venture between local businessmen and technical partners from China

It is expected to spur the Growth of Chivhu and create jobs. The mine is strategically located since Chivhu is at the centre of the country.

The quarry is at Veeplats Farm along Chivhu – Mpandawana Highway and the stone deposits cover 69 hectares. Besides the highway, the plant will supply quarry stones to other road projects in the region and dams.

The Mirror interviewed Oliver Chitambo, the marketing and sales director and the Chinese investor and chairman of the project, David Guo during a tour of the plant on Thursday.

The quarry will produce about 730 000t per year and it is expected to spur the growth of Chivhu. The $2,5m has gone into installing the plant and securing machines to be used at the site.

"We have so far invested about US$2,5m into the project and we still need to spend more to construct offices, houses and many other facilities needed at the site," said Chitambo.

The investors have completed the first test runs at the plant.#MasvingoMirror#