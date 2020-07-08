Gutu RDC returns defunct $3.2m grader





























MIRROR REPORTER

MASVINGO – Gutu RDC has returned a ZWL $3.2m defunct second hand earth moving grader to their supplies, Mega Products.

The grader was returned on Monday last week to the Harare based company.

Council CEO Alexandra Mtembwa told The Mirror that the council will be receiving a brand new grader before November 15.

“We returned the grader because it was not working properly. We reached an agreement that our supplier will deliver a new grader before November 15,” said Mtembwa.

The grader’s tender was allegedly ill-awarded to Mega Products without councilors and residents being consulted.

The grader’s tires allegedly burst when it was given a test run.

Gutu Residents and Rate Payers Association Chairman Lloyd Mupfuudzee said they are aware of the development and are keeping a keen eye on the matter.

He however, insisted that council procured a second hand grader despite their insistence that the grader has minor malfunctions.#MasvingoMirror#