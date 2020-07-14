Former Harare Independent councillor Manjoro dies





































The late Peter Clever Manjoro .

Morris Bishi

Harare – Peter Clever Manjoro (71), a former independent councilor for Ward 16 in Harare has died.

He died at home yesterday after operations to correct liver complications.

Manjoro who was at one time a consultant with the multinational Anglo America Corporation and a former education officer with the Ministry of Education is one of the few politicians to win a seat as an independent in the capital city since the formation of the MDC in 1999.

His son Lyoid confirmed the death to The Mirror and said burial is likely to take place at Warren Hills tomorrow. Manjoro, a devout Catholic popularly known in church circles by his totem Hwesa covered Mabelreign as a councillor.

Hwesa was an assertive man with strong convictions and he will be remembered for his intense church life.

He will be most missed at Holy Name Parish in Mabelreign where he attended church and the whole Archdiocese of Harare where he conducted training programmes.

“His death is a big blow not only to the family but to the church and the community at large,” said Lyoid.

Manjoro was born in the Chimene area in Nyazura.

He had a string of degrees including a Masters Degree in Education (UZ), Bachelor of Education Degree (Mathematics and Statistics, University of the West Indies, Jamaica), Diploma in Human Resources Management (Maccauvlei in conjuction with Stellenbosch and Capetown Business Schools), Certificate of Theology (TEEC South Africa), Training Management Diploma (Maccauvlei in conjuction with Tecknikon, Advanced International Quality Training in Quality Leadership (Sweden) among others.

He taught at various schools including Mutambara, Rimbi and St Peters in Highfield.

He was a councillor between 2015 and 2018.

He is survived by his wife Pauline Elizabeth Manjoro and four children namely Farai Liam, Lyoid, Mary-Anne and Clare.#MasvingoMirror#