    Saturday, 11 July 2020
    First lady loses cool over Covid-19 blankets













    Auxillia Mnangagwa.

    ELIZABETH MASHIRI
    MIDLANDS BUREAU

    GWERU - First lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa lost her cool on Monday at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru and questioned the sanity of a man who asked whether the blankets she donated were safe since they came from China.
    Mnangagwa lost her temper during a question and answer segment were she was donating hampers to the elderly.
    "Are these blankets safe for us since they are coming from China where Covid-19 began? Rumor has it that they belong to victims of Covid-19,” asked the man.
    The blankets were donated by the Chinese first lady as part of her programme to assist African first ladies in the fight against Covid-19.
    "Munorwara neiko nhai Sekuru, ini ndobva ndanotora machira evanhu vakafa kuti ndikupei, ndingauya kuzokuurayai imi Sekuru imi! (Are you sane? Can I possibly collect blankets from Covid-19 victims and donate them to you; do you think I would come to kill you?” said the first lady.
    Mnangagwa however calmed herself and said it was a good and genuine question since most people think the blankets belonged to Covid-19 victims.#MasvingoMirror#

    at 11.7.20
