First Lady launches pad making project in Buhera



















Auxillia Mnangangwa.

DUMISANI CHAUKE

BUHERA – The First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangangwa, through her Angel of Hope Foundation has launched sanitary pads production project in Buhera district as part of efforts to empower women.

Four sewing machines and material to be used in the project were handed over to 16 women, eight from Buhera West and another eight from Buhera North.

The women were selected from different Wards in the two constituencies to undergo the pads making training at Hande High School last week.

The project is expected to produce 1 000 pads per week.

Buhera West MP Saul Nzuma thanked the First Lady for her continuous recognition of Buhera district.

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the First Lady for her unwavering support to the communities of Buhera. She has been here recently with a program educating women on covid-19 pandemic," said Nzuma.#MasvingoMirror#