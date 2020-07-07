COVID-19 shop supervisor tests positive





















MASVINGO -The Mirror is reliably informed that a supervisor at one of the leading supermarkets in Masvingo tested positive to Covid-19 yesterday.

The employee tested positive on Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits at a free testing centre in town yesterday; the supermarket, however remained open and no other employees were tested.

Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce spokesperson Rodgers Irimayi could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Impeccable sources told The Mirror that the employee was whisked away to Mushagashe quarantine centre by an EMRAS ambulance.

Efforts to get a comment from the shop manager were futile.

Employees who spoke to The Mirror said they are working in fear and are demanding to be tested and sent into self isolation at home.

Results from RDT test kits are not conclusive since the kits detect different viruses. The results are only confirmed conclusive after the recommended Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.

More to follow.#MasvingoMirror#