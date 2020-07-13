Covid-19 patient gives birth at Rujeko Clinic

















Morris Bishi

Masvingo – A COVID -19 patient who recently returned from South Africa gave birth to a bouncy baby boy at Rujeko Clinic Isolation Center at midnight last night.

Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce spokesperson Rodgers Irimayi told The Mirror that the medical personnel involved did their best to ensure that the baby was not infected by the virus at birth.

The mother who recently returned from South Africa was quarantined at Masvingo Teachers` College and was released for isolation at Rujeko Clinic when she tested positive to the virus.

Irimayi said both mother and child are stable and are admitted at Rujeko.

“The mother and baby are both in good condition.” said Irimayi.#MasvingoMirror#