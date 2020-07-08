Covid-19, businessman Marisa donates beasts, goodies

Tawanda Homba
Masvingo-Masvingo born transport mogul cum
musician, Tasunungurwa Marisa has donated an assortment of goodies to quarantine
and isolation centres in Masvingo Province.
The South
African based businessman handed over 2 beasts, 2 tonnes of mealie meal, 1 400
hand sanitizers, cooking oil, toothpaste, rice, sugar and powered milk to the
Minister of State and Devolution for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira at Great
Zimbabwe University Law School on Saturday last week.
“We
appreciate the donation from a son of Masvingo as this will go long way in
alleviating the plight of people in quarantine centres. I would like to assure
those who are donating towards the Covid-19 isolation centres that their
donations will be put to good use and I urge others who have the capacity to
assist to come on board,” said Chadzamira.
Marisa who
runs Marisa Worldwide which is into music and transport logistics in the region
promised to continue to assist wherever possible to the Province where he hails
from.
“I am a son
of the soil and I feel I am obliged to assist wherever possible. We have made
these hand sanitizers and we will give them out for free to quarantine centres
as part of giving back to the community,” said Marisa.
Some inmates
at quarantine centres have absconded citing lack of food and balanced diet and
the donation by the businessman is a timely gesture.
‘’ I will continue on to donate not even Covid
19 but to the poor especially hand sanitizer I will give it for free. After
Masvingo I will go to other province and donate,’’ said Marisa.
