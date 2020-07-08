Covid-19, businessman Marisa donates beasts, goodies





Tawanda Homba

Masvingo-Masvingo born transport mogul cum musician, Tasunungurwa Marisa has donated an assortment of goodies to quarantine and isolation centres in Masvingo Province.

The South African based businessman handed over 2 beasts, 2 tonnes of mealie meal, 1 400 hand sanitizers, cooking oil, toothpaste, rice, sugar and powered milk to the Minister of State and Devolution for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira at Great Zimbabwe University Law School on Saturday last week.

“We appreciate the donation from a son of Masvingo as this will go long way in alleviating the plight of people in quarantine centres. I would like to assure those who are donating towards the Covid-19 isolation centres that their donations will be put to good use and I urge others who have the capacity to assist to come on board,” said Chadzamira.

Marisa who runs Marisa Worldwide which is into music and transport logistics in the region promised to continue to assist wherever possible to the Province where he hails from.

“I am a son of the soil and I feel I am obliged to assist wherever possible. We have made these hand sanitizers and we will give them out for free to quarantine centres as part of giving back to the community,” said Marisa.

Some inmates at quarantine centres have absconded citing lack of food and balanced diet and the donation by the businessman is a timely gesture.

‘’ I will continue on to donate not even Covid 19 but to the poor especially hand sanitizer I will give it for free. After Masvingo I will go to other province and donate,’’ said Marisa.