Chivi man rapes mentally challenged for 5 months

























VIMBAI TSAURAYI

MASVINGO - A 52-year-old man from Chivi raped a mentally challenged woman for five consecutive months and impregnated her in the process.

Chenjerai Mugadza was recently sentenced to 13 years in jail by Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga at Masvingo Magistrates Court. The complainant is aged 38.

Liberty Hove for the State said Mugadza raped the complainant many times between February and June 2019.

Mugadza raped the complainant in February 2019 after following her into a bushy area near Mhosva Village where she was fetching firewood. He pinned her down and raped her once.

He repeatedly forced himself on the complainant until June 2019 when the complainant’s mother suspected that her daughter was pregnant.

The pregnancy was confirmed at Chidyamakono Clinic and the matter was reported at Chivi Police station leading to Mugadza’s arrest.

Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital examined and concluded that the complainant is mentally challenged and unable to consent to sex.#MasvingoMirror#