Chipinge village head arrested for poaching

























Morris Bishi

Chipinge South – A Chipinge village head who is a committee member of a community wildlife conservancy trust has been arrested after being found with eight carcasses of wild animals hunted in Gonarezhou National Park.

Eria Simango a village head under Chief Mahenye in Chipinge South was arrested and granted $1 000 bail when he appeared at Chiredzi Magistrates Court last week.

Simango is a committee member of the Jamanda Community Conservancy (JCC) and Development Trust which is tasked with protecting wildlife which crosses from Gonarezhou into Mahenye.

He was arrested after scouts from JCC and Gonarezhou Conservation Trust tracked poacher spoors from Gonarezhou National Park to his homestead and found six carcasses of female nyala, one impala and a bushbuck in one of his huts.

Jamanda Community Conservancy and Development Trust was established in 2016 by the Mahenye CAMPFIRE community with support from Wild Programme.

JCC is a project that allows communities to benefit from their own resources; it administers 7 000 hectares of land and shares a 12km boundary with Gonarezhou National Park allowing wildlife free movement between the two protected areas.#MasvingoMirror#