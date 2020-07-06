Chipinge RDC receives $14, 8m for devolution

CHECHECHE - Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) received $14,872 million in devolution funds from government in 2019.

Chipinge RDC Chief Executive Officer, Blessing Mamvosha said this during an engagement at Checheche with the Platform for Youth and Community Development.

Mamvosha said that the money was used to procure a backhoe loader, construction and rehabilitation of clinics and school blocks.

The council also managed to rehabilitate Gumira Clinic, buy furniture for some primary and secondary schools, purchase a lorry and backhoe excavator.

Mamvosha added that one of the biggest and expensive issues within his council is transport and there was a need for a lorry to cater for such.

Speaking at the same event, PYCD director Claris Madhuku, appreciated the engagement meeting saying that residents need to understand and get knowledge on developmental issues since some, have challenges in accessing information especially in the rural areas.