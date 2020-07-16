Chipinge nurses join national strike

































Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo.



Ellen Mlambo

CHIPINGE - The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) last week withdrew the services of all its members from Chipinge District Hospital because Government has not attended to their grievances.

One of the key grievances of the nurses is to do with salaries where because of inflation, their RTGS$3000 monthly earnings are only worth US$30. The nurses are therefore demanding their salaries in US$.

The Mirror has a terse letter from ZINA which accuses Government of failing to attend to the nurses’ grievances.

ZINA president Enock Dongo confirmed the matter in a telephone interview.

Chipinge District Medical Officer Brian Makumbe's mobile phone went unanswered when The Mirror contacted him for comment.

"That is the reality on the ground, they are demanding their salaries in US$ due to the erosion of the RTGS. The withdrawal of services is not just in Chipinge; Chipinge nurses are actually joining others who have withdrawn services throughout the country. Nurses are incapacitated, they can’t go to work hence they will stay at home," said Dongo.#MasvingoMirror#