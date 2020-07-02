Chimanimani man stabs friend to death after beer drink

























Ellen Mlambo

CHIMANIMANI - Norman Chirewo (27) of Mamboza Village under Chief Ndima in Chimanimani has appeared at Chipinge Magistrates' Court facing a murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his friend with an okapi knife.

Chirewo appeared before Provincial Magistrate Poterai Gwezhira on Monday and the deceased is Darlington Mwaibviseni(37) of Demeni Village also under Chief Ndima.

The accused who was arrested on Saturday was remanded in custody to July 13, this year.

Prosecutor Portia Matereke said that on June 26 2020, at Mutsvangwa Business Centre at around 1030pm, the accused and the deceased were proceeding home from a beer drink at Sozwana Tuckshop.

The two had a misunderstanding and started to fight and Chirewo drew out an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Mwaibviseni several times.

The deceased sustained deep cuts and was rushed to Chipinge District Hospital where he died the following day at 9am.#MasvingoMirror#ctc