Chikato Deputy Head retires after 40 years































Rindai Nyungu.

Morris Bishi

Masvingo – Chikato Primary School deputy headmistress and veteran educationist Rindai Nyungu nee Gwata (65) has resigned from the ministry of education after serving for 40 years.

She told The Mirror that she is retiring to focus on her family.

“I am leaving the profession after serving for 40 years, I dedicated my life to my work and it is time I retire to play with my grandchildren,” said Nyungu.

She was bade farewell by Chikato Primary staff at her 65th birthday party held in Rhodene last week.

She served as the deputy head at Chikato for 11 years since 2009.

Nyungu was born on June 30, 1955.

She attended Munyira Primary School in Buhera from 1961-1968 before enrolling at Makumbe Mission for her secondary education.

Nyungu joined Mutare Teachers’ College and trained as a Primary school teacher from 1976 to 1978; she furthered her education by enrolling for a diploma in Education at Masvingo Teachers’ College in 1993 and a BED Administration with Zimbabwe Open University from 1998 to 2001.

She spent most of her career in Masvingo; she was first deployed at St Don Bosco Primary in 1979 before joining Chikato in 1980.

Nyungu then joined Vurombo primary in 1988 and served for seven years before joining Murerekwa primary in Zaka as deputy head until 2003.

She moved to Nyanda primary where she served as the second in charge for five years from 2004-2009. She then rejoined Chikato where she retired from.

She has six children five girls and one boy.#MasvingoMirror#