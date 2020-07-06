Chief Shumba dies





































The late Chief Shumba.

Tatenda Chizu

Masvingo Rural - Chief Shumba (89), who headed one of the largest chieftainships in the country has died.

His chieftainship is in Masvingo Rural and he was born Mugaviri James Chikava. He died at Morgenster Hospital on Wednesday last week and was buried at his homestead in Chikava Villageon Sunday. The head of Vaduma moyo chiefs to which he belonged, Chief Murinye confirmed the death to The Mirror.

He succumbed to diabetes. Chief Shumba was buried yesterday at his homestead in Chikava Village.

He became chief in 1993.

He left behind two wives, 13 children and over 100 grandchildren.