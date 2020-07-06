Chief Shumba dies

The late Chief Shumba.
Tatenda Chizu
Masvingo Rural - Chief Shumba (89), who
headed one of the largest chieftainships in the country has died.
His
chieftainship is in Masvingo Rural and he was born Mugaviri James Chikava. He
died at Morgenster Hospital on Wednesday last week and was buried at his
homestead in Chikava Villageon Sunday. The head of Vaduma moyo chiefs to which
he belonged, Chief Murinye confirmed the death to The Mirror.
He
succumbed to diabetes. Chief Shumba was buried yesterday at his homestead in
Chikava Village.
He
became chief in 1993.
He
left behind two wives, 13 children and over 100 grandchildren.
