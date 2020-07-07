Chadzamira donates 4000 chicks to Constituency





















































Minister Chadzamira (in green cap) during the handover ceremony of the chicks at Gwegavi Business Centre.





Tawanda Homba





Masvingo Rural – Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution who is also the MP for Masvingo West Constituency, Ezra Chadzamira has donated 4000 road runner chicks to 400 women in his area for commercial rearing.Minister Chadzamira handed over the chicks at a colourful ceremony held at Gwegavi Business Centre in Ward 10 on Wednesday last week where villagers gathered under strict Covid-19 lockdown measures where each household received 40 road runner chicks, The Mirror can reveal.“More than 3000 people are going to get road runner chicks as part of empowering our people in the outlying areas. This is part of empowering the community in the fight against hunger especially women who bear the brunt of bringing up families.“If the projects are properly managed they can be a source of income for the people from this area and eventually transform their lives. We want to eradicate the dependence syndrome in our communities by giving them an opportunity to engage in income generating activities,” said Minister Chadzamira who was flanked by Senator Clemence Makwarimba at the handover ceremony.The councillor for Ward 10, Kumbirayi Takunyai paid tribute to Minister Chadzamira for the timely donation and said it was the way to go considering that families are going through a difficult period due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown which is affecting small business activities.“Our MP is a doer not a talker, he knows that it is better to teach a person how to fish than to give a person fish, the ball is in our court as we can now earn some income by selling the chickens and eat them at the same time because chicken has a lot of protein. Women are the backbone of families and this will enable them to send their children to school using the proceeds from the project,” said an ecstatic Cllr Takunyai at the handover ceremony.Cllr Takunyai told The Mirror that those who got the chickens had received a training course on how to rear the chickens by a trainer from Harare facilitated by the Masvingo West Constituency development officer, Alex Mugova two weeks ago at Gwegavi Business Centre.#MasvingoMirror#