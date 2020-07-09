Caritas hails involvement of chiefs in food aid distribution

NYASHA MUSAMBASI





CHIVHU - National Coordinator of Caritas Zimbabwe, Marius Zibgwi has hailed the involvement of traditional leaders in food aid distribution as a key driver in bringing transparency to the process.

Caritas which is a non-governmental organisation is the implementing partner of World Food Program`s lean assistance program in Chikomba district.





Speaking during the 2020/2021 WFP lean assistance inception workshop held at Chikomba Rural District Council Boardroom on Tuesday, Zibgwi said unlike other districts he was happy to note the inclusion of traditional leaders in programming food aid activities in Chikomba district.

He said inclusion of traditional leaders brings transparency to the program since they are the people who stay with vulnerable families in their communities.





"I am pleased to note the inclusion of traditional leaders at programming meetings like this. This is the first time for me seeing them attend such meetings. Their inclusion helps in bringing transparency to food distribution to vulnerable communities since they are the custodians of the people.” said Zibgwi.

The workshop which was organised by Caritas District Project Coordinator for Chikomba, Saviriyo Saga was attended by government heads of departments, Chief Chivese, Chief Mutekedza, Chief Nyoka and Chikomba RDC officials.





Though in absence of the WFP representatives, Saga told the stakeholders that the purpose of the workshop was to devise strategies on how best the vulnerable people in Chikomba district can benefit from the food aid programme.





"Our Lean Season Assistance programme addresses the urgent food needs of the most vulnerable Zimbabweans, who are facing a threat of climate induced drought and the COVID-19 pandemic. With your help as our stakeholders we need to come with best strategies to cater for all the vulnerable groups, so that there is transparency," said Saga.





Chief Nyoka said he was in support of the lean assistance program since it is benefiting the vulnerable groups who were affected by low rainfall in the district.





He said since Caritas has asked for their assistance, he will give them accurate information on vulnerable people who are supposed to benefit from the program.





The District Development Coordinator (DDC) Michael Mariga also supported the idea of making use of chiefs when collecting data of deserving beneficiaries. He also emphasized the inclusion of all relevant stakeholders to avoid scenarios of double dipping.





Caritas Zimbabwe is a social development arm of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference (ZCBC).




