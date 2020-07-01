Buhera RDC partners community to build clinic

















DUMISANI CHAUKE

BUHERA - Buhera Rural District Council has entered into partnership with the communities in Ward 1 to construct a clinic in Mbundire Village that will serve villagers in Ward 1, parts of Ward 3 and some parts of Chikomba district.

Council Chairman Ngoni Musakaruka told The Mirror that Mbundire Clinic whose construction started in 2017 is almost complete and is expected to open its doors before the end of this year.

"Communities contributed bricks and volunteer builders and council provided window frames, roofing materials, cement and construction level supervision. So far the clinic is 85% complete and we are now working on connecting electricity and constructing toilets," said Musakaruka.

Ward 1 councillor Goodluck Tsodzo said that council saw it fit to build a clinic in Ward 1 as villagers walk more than 10km to access the nearest health institution at Chapwanya and Gombe clinics.#MasvingoMirror#