Bishop Bhasera to build new boarding school in Mvuma

Bishop Michael Bhasera.

Nyasha Musambasi

Chivhu Bureau

Mvuma -The Roman Catholic Church has acquired a 30 hectare piece of land in Mvuma where it will establish a boarding school running from primary to secondary and a clinic.

This emerged at a meeting between Bishop Michael Bhasera who is the Apostolic Administrator of Gweru Diocese and Chirumanzu District Development Co-ordinator (DDC) Vafias Hlavati at the latter’s office in Mvuma on Monday.

The Mirror also attended the meeting. The land is at an old Biltong Shop, 2km out of Mvuma along Mvuma, Chivhu Road.

Chirumanzu Rural District Council CEO, Lovemore Chatikobo was also at the meeting.

“We are happy with the Bishop and his team’s initiative to build us a boarding school in Mvuma. We have given them a 30hectare piece of land at Biltong. To those who do not know the area it is after the Trucker’s Inn. Our wish is that they start the project immediately,” said Hlavati.

Gweru Diocese, Vicar General Father Augustine Chirikadzi declined to comment.

“The project is still in its infancy. There is nothing to give to the media as of now”, said Father Chirikadzi.

Hlavati told The Mirror that Chirumanzu district has a lot of land that needs to be developed and invited investors to make inquiries.

Also present during the meeting was Father Maviya the priest in charge of Mvuma Parish.#MasvingoMirror#