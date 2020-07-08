Baloyi arrested for possessing ivory

























Morris Bishi

Chiredzi – A Chiredzi man appeared at Chiredzi Magistrates Court yesterday after being found in possession of an ivory tusk weighing 6,7 kg’s which is worth $50 000.

Asani Baloyi (33) of Bhatiti village under Chief Sengwe in Chiredzi South appeared before Magistrate Brian Munyaradzi and was remanded to today for pre-trial recording.

He is charged with contravening section 82(1) of the Parks and Wildlife Act.

The state led by Doubt Phiri alleged that Baloyi removed the tusk from a dead elephant in Gonarezhou National Park on July 5, 2020 and carried it home.

Baloyi was arrested after Gonarezhou rangers received a tipoff that he was selling an elephant tusk. The rangers disguised themselves as potential buyers and nabbed Baloyi on Sunday.#MasvingoMirror#