    Wednesday, 8 July 2020
    Baloyi arrested for possessing ivory







    Morris Bishi

    Chiredzi – A Chiredzi man appeared at Chiredzi Magistrates Court yesterday after being found in possession of an ivory tusk weighing 6,7 kg’s which is worth $50 000.

    Asani Baloyi (33) of Bhatiti village under Chief Sengwe in Chiredzi South appeared before Magistrate Brian Munyaradzi and was remanded to today for pre-trial recording.

    He is charged with contravening section 82(1) of the Parks and Wildlife Act.

    The state led by Doubt Phiri alleged that Baloyi removed the tusk from a dead elephant in Gonarezhou National Park on July 5, 2020 and carried it home.

    Baloyi was arrested after Gonarezhou rangers received a tipoff that he was selling an elephant tusk. The rangers disguised themselves as potential buyers and nabbed Baloyi on Sunday.#MasvingoMirror#

    at 8.7.20
