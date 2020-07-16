16 returnees released from Bikita quarantine

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO





MASVINGO – Some 16 returnees have been freed from Bikita Quarantine Centre after their Covid-19 tests results were negative.

They had spent eight days at the centre and it was decided that they complete their 21 days at home.

The reason for allowing them to finish the quarantine time at home is because it is Government policy that inmates who test negative are released and finish their mandatory 21 days in self quarantine at home.

The inmates are then tested again after the 21 days.

Masvingo Covid-19 Provincial Taskforce spokesperson Rodgers Irimayi told The Mirror in a telephone interview that the returnees will be released into self quarantine at their homes until they have reached the prescribed 21 days of quarantine.

The returnees will be monitored by Health and Social Welfare officials at their homes for the rest of that duration.

The returnees will be monitored by Health and Social Welfare officials at their homes for the rest of that duration.

The tests were carried out in Harare and the inmates have been at the centre for different time periods.

In the meantime the Taskforce is waiting for results for 19 inmates; 12 of them at Mushagashe quarantine centre and seven at Alfrord.

Masvingo is sending samples for testing Covid-19 to Harare after it ran out of cartridges last week.#MasvingoMirror.



