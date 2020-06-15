Zvishavane man ‘rapes’ girl he finds fetching firewood

























SYDNEY NCUBE

ZVISHAVANE BUREAU

ZVISHAVANE – A 23-year-old Zvishavane man has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court facing a charge of raping a juvenile (8).

The juvenile was looking for firewood in a bush together with his siblings when the accused dragged her into a pit where he raped her.

Muktar Madaresa Kassim was remanded in custody by Zvishavane Magistrate Archie Wochiunga for the continuation of trial.

The State says that in March this year at Ndachana Village under Chief Mafala in Zvishavane, Kassim met the complainant who was fetching firewood together with her siblings.

The matter came to light when the juvenile's 4-year-old brother told their mother of the incident.#MasvingoMirror#