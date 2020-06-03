Zvishavane man rapes girl (8) while sibling watches

























SYDNEY NCUBE

ZVISHAVANE-MBERENGWA BUREAU

Zvishavane - A 23-year-old man from Chief Mafala area in Zvishavane has been dragged to court after he allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl while her four-year-old sibling watched.

The accused Muktar Madaresa Kassim appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Archie Wochiunga and he pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded and told to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Lloyd Mavhiza said on a day sometime in March 2020, Kassim met the complainant who was fetching firewood within the environs of their village.

He allegedly dragged the girl into a pit where he raped her once. After the incident, Kassim threatened to kill both juveniles if they told anyone. He also promised to buy them sweets if they kept the incident to themselves.

The matter came to light when the complainant’s four-year-old brother narrated the ordeal to their mother who then reported the matter to the police leading to Kassim’s arrest.

