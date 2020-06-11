Zvishavane man gets 10years for stealing cars

























SYDNEY NCUBE

ZVISHAVANE-MBERENGWA BUREAU

ZVISHAVANE - A 28 year old man from Zvishavane has been jailed for 10 years for stealing two vehicles which he later sold. Shelton Dube (28) from Mandava also stole $300 which he had been given to pay a debt.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to three counts of theft by Gwanda regional magistrate, Sibonginkosi Mkandla. Dube was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and three years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Prosecuting, Khumbulani Nyoni said Dube stole a Toyota Fun Cargo from a fuel queue at a filling station in Zvishavane and a Toyota Sprinter from a garage at Mawabeni Business Centre where it was being repaired.

“On 9 February Ronald Sibanda joined a fuel queue at Total Filling Station along Robert Mugabe Way in Zvishavane. He left his white Toyota Fun Cargo in the queue unattended with the keys in the ignition.

“Shelton took advantage of the complainant’s absence and stole the motor vehicle and fled the scene,” said Nyoni.

“Shelton later sold the vehicle to someone in Mawabeni Township. The matter was reported to Police who carried out investigations which led to Shelton’s arrest and recovery of the vehicle. The car is worth US$2 000.”

The second stolen car is a Toyota Sprinter. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Dube’s arrest and recovery of the vehicle which he had sold. The value of the vehicle is US$2 500.#MasvingoMirror#