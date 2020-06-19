Zim student wins Fleur du Cap theatre award

























Tafara Nyatsanza.



SHANNISE DZOBO

MASVINGO – South African based Zimbabwean; Tafara Nyatsanza (24) has scooped the best performer’s gong at the prestigious 55th Fleur Du Cap Theatre awards held online recently.

Nyatsanza who is studying Theatre and Performance at the University of Cape Town won the gong for his one man play titled Scott in which he plays 12 characters.

The Fleur du Cap is Nyatsanza’s third award from Scott after he scooped the Just Everything award at the Theatre Arts collectives early this year and the best performer at the Abongile Kroza One Hander Festival held in 2018

The award ceremony was held on Distell Group Facebook page and Twitter handle. Distell Group is the awards sponsor since its inception in 1965.

“I am very humbled and grateful to have been recognized on such a scale. For me the award means more hard work. I have to work harder than before now that I am an award-winning actor,” said Nyatsanza.

Nyatsanza beat four other nominees to win the gong and was the only student nominee at the awards.

The budding diversified artist is also featuring in a UK based series called Bulletproof and an American Horror film called Spell which will be aired soon.

Nyatsanza was in 2018 nominated for the best soundscape for his role in a play titled Cattle Drive in the 53rd Edition of the same awards.

Last year’s gong was won by Rehane Abrahams for her role in a play titled In the Womb of Fire.