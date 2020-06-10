ZCC donates food hampers to Chiredzi widows, disabled

DELIGHT CHIREFU

CHIREDZI-Zion Christian Church (ZCC) International has donated food hampers and face masks to 115 vulnerable widows and people living with disabilities in Chiredzi Ward 4.

The donations were sourced by ZCC International chairlady for Widows and Single Mothers, Esther Gondodza and they consisted mealie meal, sugar and face masks.

Chiredzi West MP, Farai Musikavanhu, ZCC Pastor Tinos Murombo and ward four councilor, Liberty Macharaga also graced the occasion and assisted in handing over the humpers.

Gondodza told The Mirror that although she was no longer living in Ward 4 she felt duty bound to assist the vulnerable as she was born and bred in the area.

"I feel humbled to join hands with vulnerable women in Ward 4 in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 virus during the lockdown period. I lived in this ward for nearly 20 years and thought it would be wise to chip in with the little that I could source in the form of food and face masks, which have become mandatory for everyone to wear.

"Bishop Mutendi even emphasised that aid should be given to those who are critically in need, especially during these hard times of Covid-19 pandemic," said Gondodza.

Cllr Macharaga expressed gratitude towards Gondodza's charity work and also pleaded for wellwishers to continue to assist the less privileged in society.