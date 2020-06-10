ZCC donates food hampers to Chiredzi widows, disabled

DELIGHT CHIREFU
CHIREDZI-Zion Christian Church (ZCC) International has
donated food hampers and face masks to 115 vulnerable widows and people living
with disabilities in Chiredzi Ward 4.
The
donations were sourced by ZCC International chairlady for Widows and Single
Mothers, Esther Gondodza and they consisted mealie meal, sugar and face masks.
Chiredzi
West MP, Farai Musikavanhu, ZCC Pastor Tinos Murombo and ward four councilor,
Liberty Macharaga also graced the occasion and assisted in handing over the
humpers.
Gondodza told
The Mirror that although she was no longer living in Ward 4 she felt duty bound
to assist the vulnerable as she was born and bred in the area.
"I
feel humbled to join hands with vulnerable women in Ward 4 in the fight against
the spread of Covid-19 virus during the lockdown period. I lived in this ward
for nearly 20 years and thought it would be wise to chip in with the little
that I could source in the form of food and face masks, which have become
mandatory for everyone to wear.
"Bishop
Mutendi even emphasised that aid should be given to those who are critically in
need, especially during these hard times of Covid-19 pandemic," said
Gondodza.
